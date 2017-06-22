A Brunch Burger That Is 5 Hangover Cures in 1

Courtesy of Bluestem
Carey Jones
June 22, 2017

Where: Bluestem Brasserie, San Francisco

What: Burgers rank pretty highly on the hangover cure scale. But the Bluestem Brunch Burger is something else entirely. Let's break this down for you: a beef patty. Hash browns. A breakfast sausage patty. Bacon. Bluestem's house-made version of American cheese. A fried egg. Pickles. Avocado. Spicy ketchup. All in one formidable, barely cohesive, sandwich-like stack. It's the Captain Planet of hangover cures: powerful alone, unbeatable together.

Wash it down with: Opt for a classic Bloody with a barbecue salt rim or the lemon-grapefruit-rosemary Gin & Juice. 

Related: A Homemade Big Mac Recipe to Keep You Out of the Drive-Thru Line 
A Tiny Canadian Island Is Making Some of the World's Biggest Burgers 
The Nasty McAlister is the Voltron of Hangover Foods 

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up