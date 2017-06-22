Brits Freaking Out Over New Cadbury Creme Egg Recipe

The British notoriously love their sweets—they eat almost 20 pounds of chocolate a year—so I guess we shouldn’t be surprised that people on the other side of the pond are freaking out after Cadbury announced they’ve changed the recipe for their creme eggs.

At issue is what some might consider a slight chocolate change. The Creme Egg’s outer shell was traditionally made with Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolate. For 2015, however, the Easter bunny will be delivering a variety made with “standard, traditional Cadbury milk chocolate” instead, according to CNN. For those of you not in the British candy know, chocolate labeled dairy milk has a high proportion of milk to it, giving it a creamier texture.

Though the difference may seem subtle to us, the Brits are very serious about their Dairy Milk bars, which have been popular in the UK for more than a century. However, a chocolate expert for The Telegraph said when tasting the new eggs, “You would be hard-pressed to miss the flavor.”

But for those of us in America, you have no need to worry about your Easter candy. Cadbury says that our Creme Eggs aren’t changing—because they’re already made without Cadbury Dairy Milk.

All this comes on the heels of another British Cadbury Creme Egg scandal: The brand has switched from selling the eggs in packs of six to packs of five. It’s gonna be a hell of an Easter.

