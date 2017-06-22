Smoked Cheese Nacho Dip - Super Bowl Recipes

© Dennis Prescott
Dennis Prescott
June 22, 2017

Quite possibly the best loved of all the party dips, the almighty Nacho Dip never disappoints. Loaded with cheddar and cream cheese and a kick of heat from jalapeños, this quick and easy dip is perfectly paired with a cold one and The Big Game.

Smoked Cheddar Nacho Cheese Dip

  • 1 cup cream cheese, at room temperature
  • 1 cup sour cream
  • 1/2 teaspoon chili powder
  • 1 teaspoon lime zest 
  • 1 cup smoked cheddar cheese, grated 
  • 1 cup prepared salsa
  • 1 cup roma (plum) tomatoes, diced
  • 1 avocado, diced into 1/2 inch cubes
  • 1to 2 jalapeños, sliced
  • 2 green onions, diced
  • 1/4 cup fresh cilantro
  • 1 teaspoon fresh squeezed lime juice

1. In a medium-size bowl, mix the cream cheese, sour cream, chili powder and lime zest until smooth. Fold in the smoked cheddar cheese. Transfer to a serving dish, and smooth the top of the dip with a spoon. 

2. Top with the prepared salsa, then the diced tomatoes, avocado, jalapeños and green onions. Garnish with fresh cilantro and a squeeze of lime juice. 

3. Serve with tortilla chips. 

Note: The first step of this recipe can be made a day in advance, just cover with plastic wrap and give it a home in the fridge overnight.

