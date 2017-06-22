Quite possibly the best loved of all the party dips, the almighty Nacho Dip never disappoints. Loaded with cheddar and cream cheese and a kick of heat from jalapeños, this quick and easy dip is perfectly paired with a cold one and The Big Game.

Smoked Cheddar Nacho Cheese Dip

1 cup cream cheese, at room temperature

1 cup sour cream

1/2 teaspoon chili powder

1 teaspoon lime zest

1 cup smoked cheddar cheese, grated

1 cup prepared salsa

1 cup roma (plum) tomatoes, diced

1 avocado, diced into 1/2 inch cubes

1to 2 jalapeños, sliced

2 green onions, diced

1/4 cup fresh cilantro

1 teaspoon fresh squeezed lime juice

1. In a medium-size bowl, mix the cream cheese, sour cream, chili powder and lime zest until smooth. Fold in the smoked cheddar cheese. Transfer to a serving dish, and smooth the top of the dip with a spoon.

2. Top with the prepared salsa, then the diced tomatoes, avocado, jalapeños and green onions. Garnish with fresh cilantro and a squeeze of lime juice.

3. Serve with tortilla chips.

Note: The first step of this recipe can be made a day in advance, just cover with plastic wrap and give it a home in the fridge overnight.

Related: Rule Your Next Game Day Party with This Buffalo Wing Dip

The Best 7-Layer Dip Ever

5 Fast Party Recipes Guaranteed to Make You Look Like a Pro