Quite possibly the best loved of all the party dips, the almighty Nacho Dip never disappoints. Loaded with cheddar and cream cheese and a kick of heat from jalapeños, this quick and easy dip is perfectly paired with a cold one and The Big Game.
Smoked Cheddar Nacho Cheese Dip
- 1 cup cream cheese, at room temperature
- 1 cup sour cream
- 1/2 teaspoon chili powder
- 1 teaspoon lime zest
- 1 cup smoked cheddar cheese, grated
- 1 cup prepared salsa
- 1 cup roma (plum) tomatoes, diced
- 1 avocado, diced into 1/2 inch cubes
- 1to 2 jalapeños, sliced
- 2 green onions, diced
- 1/4 cup fresh cilantro
- 1 teaspoon fresh squeezed lime juice
1. In a medium-size bowl, mix the cream cheese, sour cream, chili powder and lime zest until smooth. Fold in the smoked cheddar cheese. Transfer to a serving dish, and smooth the top of the dip with a spoon.
2. Top with the prepared salsa, then the diced tomatoes, avocado, jalapeños and green onions. Garnish with fresh cilantro and a squeeze of lime juice.
3. Serve with tortilla chips.
Note: The first step of this recipe can be made a day in advance, just cover with plastic wrap and give it a home in the fridge overnight.
