A Breathtaking Look at Famous Last Meals

A last meal should be something special. It ought to somehow encapsulate everything you have ever loved about food. At the very least, it should look good. In his series Last Suppers, filmmaker Gus Filgate recreates famous last meals throughout history in absolutely beautiful ways. Even Jimmy Hendrix’s final tuna sandwich manages to look sophisticated through Filgate’s lens.

So far, Filgate has filmed the final meal of Napoleon (steak and eggs), Julius Caesar (shrimp, mussels and mutton chops) and the aforementioned Hendrix. Check out the three masterful works of slightly melancholy food porn, and then head over to Filgate’s site for future installments and to see the vast array of special effects devices he had to construct in order to get the shots just right.

