Breakthroughs in New Orleans Hangover Cures: Caffeinated Beignets

Sweet Potato Beignets with Foie Gras Fondue and Chicory Coffee Ganache; SoBou, New Orleans
After a night spent on the French Quarter's many nonculinary indulgences, this caffeinated, foie gras-enhanced doughnut plate is an appropriate early-morning pick-me-up. Chef Juan Carlos Gonzalez stuffs crunchy sweet potato fritters with duck confit and serves them with two insanely intense sauces.
Crackpot Inspiration: Combining coffee and a doughnut. "I love to eat beignets with coffee, Café Du Monde-style, and that's where the chicory coffee ganache comes in," says Gonzalez. The sweet foie fondue is the chef's substitution for the typical beignet topping of powdered sugar.
Outrageous Innovation: Foie gras and fried dough have been paired before, but not with a built-in stimulant to counteract the fat. It's a delicious upper-downer combo.
