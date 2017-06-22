Breaking Bad Fans Might Soon Get a Real-Life ‘Los Pollos Hermanos’ Restaurant

The only thing in Breaking Bad as addictive as Walter White’s product was the chicken at Los Pollos Hermanos. In the end, (SPOILER ALERT) though the fictional chain collapsed, it might get a second chance to succeed in the real world.

Last week, Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan participated in a Reddit AMA. One of the most popular questions asked was: “Have you ever thought of opening a Los Pollos Hermanos?”

Turns out, some plans have been discussed. Gilligan laid everything out, answering, “Believe it or not... there is talk of a Pollos Hermanos becoming a real restaurant. This is not an idea that I generated personally. But it's one that's been presented to me, through the good folks at Sony, and the idea came to them from a businessman who has an interest in doing just that. Speaking for myself, I'd love to see that happen!”

Currently, the closest anyone can come to the real thing is a visit to a burrito chain called Twisters that was used as the show’s shooting location or a Pollos Hermanos T-shirt. An actual restaurant serving up chicken so good that “one taste, and you'll know”—that would bring diehard fans out in droves.

But just who is this “businessman” that Gilligan mentions? He didn’t reveal in the AMA, but if Breaking Bad has taught us anything, we may want to look into his background before giving him the go-ahead on this plan.

