Ham, egg, and cheese are an all-star combination that can’t be improved upon. And yet somehow, restaurants and bakeries keep coming up with ways to make this killer combo even better.

At Proof Bakeshop in Atlanta, the Ham and Gruyere Melt is a runaway hit. The housemade English muffins at this stellar bakery-restaurant certainly have something to do with it — but the one-two punch of rosemary ham and Gruyère does, too.

The bread: A ridiculous homemade English muffin that’s developed its own cult following. According to co-pastry chef Abigail Quinn they take three days to make beginning by leavening the dough with their 8+ year-old starter, fermenting “to get that nice slightly sour taste.” Then it’s cooked in clarified butter “to promote a beautiful golden crust,” says co-pastry chef David Garcia. Yes, please.

The filling: Baked egg made ultra-creamy with crème fraiche and mascarpone, plus rosemary ham from Fra’ Mani in Berkeley, CA, and melted Gruyère.

