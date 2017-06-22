This Breakfast Sandwich Takes a Jersey Classic to the Next Level

Where: Amis, Philadelphia

What: Pork roll is the star of chef Brad Spence's Jersey Cannonball. The salty cousin of bologna, pork roll is a longtime staple in parts of New Jersey, though its cold-cut character isn't exactly to everyone's liking. But at Amis in Philadelphia, Spence makes his own and serves it in this beast of a breakfast sandwich, with fried egg, pecorino and pickled hot pepper relish, all on an onion bialy (like a flatter, sturdier bagel).

Wash it down with: The Fra Diavolo Bloody, which includes Dijon mustard and sriracha right in the mix alongside the classic horseradish and Worcestershire.

