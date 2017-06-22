Breakfast Dumplings Are the Hangover Cure for Dim Sum Lovers

Egg sandwiches are prized for their hangover-curing properties but there's a new vehicle for carbs and yolks in town: breakfast dumplings. With additions like sausage, maple pork and even bacon gravy, these stomach-hardening dough balls are the next great brunch classic. Here, three places to get them.

Mimi Cheng’s; New York City

Only available on Saturdays and Sundays through January, the pan-fried breakfast dumplings at the creative East Village dumpling spot are stuffed with scrambled eggs, breakfast sausage and cheddar cheese. Instead of soy sauce, the dumplings come with ketchup for dipping.

Dumpling Galaxy; New York City

The Flushing mecca for dumpling obsessives features a menu of 100 different dumplings including five different egg variations. There’s egg and chive, egg and tomato, egg and squash, egg and cucumber, and egg and dill.

Koko Head Café; Honolulu

Top Chef alum Lee Anne Wong features a daily dumpling at her brunch-centric Hawaii restaurant and one of the all-time favorites is this breakfast dumpling. The crispy fried dumplings are stuffed with maple Sriracha pork, served on a pile of scrambled eggs and topped with creamy bacon-sage gravy and maple Tabasco.

