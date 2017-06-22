The Brains Behind Momofuku Milk Bar Has Some Awesome New Ways to Use Peeps

In our continuing quest to gather all of the Peep news that’s fit to print, we found no less an authority on sweets than Christina Tosi of the Momofuku Milk Bar in New York sharing a few novel Peeps ideas. Tosi has fond memories of the marshmallow chicks, which get a pretty bad rap as being gritty on the outside, stale and kind of flavorless. So to show her support, Tosi headed over to Yahoo! to share alternative ways to prepare a Peep besides the traditional “put it in your mouth and hope for the best.”

You can check out the whole interview at Yahoo Food, but by a wide margin this is our favorite new way to get some extra mileage out of our Peeps:

I’d flatten them with the palm of my hand or a rolling pin and toast them slow and low in the oven, serving them toasted and crunchy like Peep chips.

If Momofuku doesn’t do some Peepa chips with a caramel hummus, we will.

Related: The Highlights of Our Peep Donut Focus Group

People are Really Excited About Peeps

Easter Desserts