Bored with the Summer Ice Cream Options? Now Just Customize Your Own

No matter how many concoctions and clever names Ben & Jerry's come up with, there are still people out there simply unsatisfied with their ice cream selection. For them, the answer to their summer dessert prayers may lie with eCreamery, the first online ice cream shop offering fully customizable flavors. The Omaha-based ice cream shop just revamped its website this week and expanded its offerings. You can choose from more than 40 ice cream, gelato or sorbet bases and add more than 30 different mix-ins to them. Want white chocolate lemon cheesecake? They've got that. Coffee with chocolate-covered bacon? Not a problem. Bubble gum with cookie dough and graham cracker crumbs? We have no idea why you would want to subject yourself to that, but eCreamery can put it together for you. And if you want something you don’t see on the site, all you have to do is ask. They told us, “Someone asked for rosewater, so we created that. Another person wanted a hot/cold flavor, and we created a flavor with spicy peppers.”

In a world where we can customize almost anything online, it’s about time someone started paying attention to our frozen dessert needs. So go ahead, get weird with it. You can start Frankensteining flavors here.

Related: Everything You Wanted in a Dessert: Wine Ice Cream that Is 5 Percent Alcohol

Yes, We Are Ready for the Funnel Cake Ice Cream Sandwiche, Thanks for Asking

5 Flawless Ice Cream Sandwiches that Will Ruin You for Cones