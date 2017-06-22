A Book to Help You Eat Like America’s Best Marathoner

Run Fast, Eat Slow. That’s the nutritional philosophy of America’s top female marathoner. It’s also the name of her forthcoming cookbook. Shalane Flanagan’s speedy legs have carried her to multiple US titles, an Olympic bronze medal, and the second fastest marathon ever recorded by an American woman.

For the book she teamed up with Elyse Kopecky, her former college teammate and graduate of the National Gourmet Institute, to put together 120 healthy recipes that eschew calorie-counting and trendy fads in favor of an emphasis on nutrient-dense foods meant to promote long-term health. While running together at the University of North Carolina, Kopecky and Flanagan saw the low fat craze lead to problems like low bone density among women on their team. That’s a big reason why foods like cheese and whole milk show up often in their cooking. Flanagan credits Kopecky’s nutritional program for keeping her largely injury-free in the last few years despite the demands of running 110 miles per week.

Run Fast, Eat Slow will come out near the start of the 2016 Olympics in Brazil, where Flanagan expects to compete for another Olympic medal. In the meantime you can check out their blog here. While most of us will never be able to run nearly as fast, we’re looking forward to being able to eat like her.

