Biscuits and Gravy Get Gamey in Austin

© Winslow + Co.
Carey Jones
June 22, 2017

WhereDai Due, Austin, Texas

What: Biscuits and sausage gravy: a classic Southern hangover cure. But like any good classic, it can always use a reimagining from time to time. Chef Jesse Griffiths of Dai Due got read of the breakfast sausage we grew up with and subbed in a rich, gamey venison version. “I grew up eating biscuits and gravy as a kid," he says. "When we developed our biscuits and gravy recipe eight years ago, I was determined to capture those childhood memories."

Wash it down with: One of Dai Due's many Texas-brewed beers, like the Deep Ellum IPA.

Related: Mississippi's Big Bad Breakfast is Here to Do Battle with Your Hangover 
The Charleston Nasty Proves Chicken and Biscuits Belong on the Brunch Table 
Best Breakfast Sandwiches in the U.S.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up