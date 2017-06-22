Biscuits and Gravy Get Gamey in Austin

Where: Dai Due, Austin, Texas

What: Biscuits and sausage gravy: a classic Southern hangover cure. But like any good classic, it can always use a reimagining from time to time. Chef Jesse Griffiths of Dai Due got read of the breakfast sausage we grew up with and subbed in a rich, gamey venison version. “I grew up eating biscuits and gravy as a kid," he says. "When we developed our biscuits and gravy recipe eight years ago, I was determined to capture those childhood memories."

Wash it down with: One of Dai Due's many Texas-brewed beers, like the Deep Ellum IPA.

Related: Mississippi's Big Bad Breakfast is Here to Do Battle with Your Hangover

The Charleston Nasty Proves Chicken and Biscuits Belong on the Brunch Table

Best Breakfast Sandwiches in the U.S.