The Biggest Sriracha Maker in the Country Explains the Process Behind His Rooster Sauce

Everyone is crazy about Sriracha, but how much do they really know about it? Hypebeast put together this video with David Tran, the CEO and owner of Huy Fong Foods—the company that makes Sriracha. The soft-spoken Tran explains everything from the origin of the name to history of the iconic bottle. This should answer almost every question you might have about Sriracha, except maybe why they started putting it in lollipops.

