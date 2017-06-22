Beyoncé Wants You to Be Vegan

Beyoncé has sold more than 100 million records, but how many vegan meals can she sell? We’re about to find out as the world’s most famous diva rolls out her partnership with exercise physiologist Marco Borges for a plant-based home-delivery meal service.

The new service is an extension of Borges’s existing 22 Days Nutrition brand, which aims to create a whole new cohort of vegans. According to a press release, “the program's philosophy is based on the concept that it takes 21 days to make or break a habit, and on the 22nd day you are well on your way to forming new habits.” In this case, the habit you’re trying to break is eating a non-plant-based diet, and the new habit you’ll form is buying all your meals from Marco Borges.

So where does Beyoncé come in? Well, Mrs. Carter trains with Borges and took his 22-day challenge. “I am so grateful that I took the challenge and credit Marco with leading by example," said Beyoncé, before continuing, “If I can do it, anyone can.” Generally, I think the things Beyoncé does are the opposite of what anyone can do, but this time she might have a point.

So if you’re looking for Beyoncé-approved 100 percent organic plant-based meals delivered directly to your door, 22 Days Nutrition meals are ready for orders. Sure, it’s not as exciting of a partnership as another Destiny’s Child reunion, but it’s probably healthier.

