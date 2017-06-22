The Best Way to Paella? Brunch Paella

Where: Boqueria, NYC

What: This popular Spanish tapas bar’s Upper East Side location recently launched an "Unlimited Feast" brunch, where your group is treated to a tableful of family-style dishes (and unlimited brunch cocktails, of course). The star of the show? A brunch paella — with rice, chicken, pork sausage, kale, Piquillo peppers, and eggs. Rib-sticking, a little spicy, meaty, eggs on top? Pushes all the hangover buttons we know.

Wash it down with: Unlimited mimosas, or unlimited seasonal sangria may be the hardest choice you’ll have to make all day.

