This Is the Best Way to Eat a Caesar Salad

Some days the choice between a salad and a sandwich can be overwhelming.

So I went ahead and put them together. Here I've combined a Panko Parmesan crusted chicken filet with Caesar salad for a garlicky cheesey bit of heaven.

Panko Parmesan Crusted Chicken Caesar Sandwiches

Makes 8 sandwiches

For the chicken:

4 boneless chicken breasts

3 cups panko bread crumbs

1 1/4 cups parmesan cheese

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon cayenne

2 garlic cloves, grated

1 tablespoon lemon zest

3 large eggs

For the salad:

1 head of romaine lettuce

1/2 cup red onion, finely sliced into half moons

1 cup mayo

2 cloves of garlic, minced

2 tablespoons lemon juice

2 teaspoons worcestershire sauce

1/3 cup olive oil

1 teaspoon anchovy paste

1/2 cup parmesan cheese, grated

1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper

For assembly:

8 x 9 inch sub rolls

8 strips of bacon

1 - 2 red chilies

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees.

Place your bacon on a tray, and bake for 25 - 30 minutes, flipping half way through, until nice and crispy. Set aside.

Prepare 2 bowls. In one, crack in your eggs, and beat them together. In the other, combine your panko, Parmesan, salt, cayenne, 2 cloves grated garlic, and lemon. Butterfly, and split your chicken into 2 equal portions (making 8 total). Prepare a large baking tray, with a rack set overtop. Dredge each piece of chicken in the egg wash, and then the panko, getting it well coated. Bake for 30 minutes.

Slice your romaine lettuce into large chunks, and place them in a bowl, along with your sliced red onion. In a separate bowl prepare dressing, combine your mayo, 2 cloves minced garlic, lemon, Worcestershire, olive oil, Parmesan, anchovy paste, and pepper, and mix well. Add 3 - 4 tablespoons of dressing to the romaine, and mix.

Split your rolls in half. Smear 2 tablespoons of dressing on the inside of the roll, and fill with chicken. Top the chicken with 2 strips of bacon, and 3/4 cup of Caesar salad. Sprinkle over some more of your Parmesan cheese, diced red chilies, and serve immediately.

Extra dressing will last in the fridge for a few days in an airtight container.

