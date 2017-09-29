The Best Things to Eat to Break Your Yom Kippur Fast

Yom Kippur, the latter bookend of the High Holidays and the Jewish Day of Atonement, is once again upon us. Considered the holiest day on the Jewish calendar, it is traditionally a day spent in prayer and somber reflection as people consider the way they spent the previous year and what good they can do in the year to come. It is also a day of fasting. Beginning at sunset of the first day and ending at sunset of the next, people go without both food and water. Once the Yom Kippur fast is over though, it’s time to refuel with a break-fast. Here, easy and delicious things to eat (and drink—we’re going into a new year here) when the sun goes down. Shanah Tovah.

Bagels

One of the most traditional break-fast foods is with that old standby, bagels. Zoe Nathan of Huckleberry Café in Los Angeles has an easy recipe to make your own, but since bagels are usually viewed as the easiest way to break the fast it’s more likely you’re going to be picking up a dozen instead of baking them yourself, and we’d recommend any of these shops for the job. If you want to go all out though, beloved New York institution Russ and Daughters will mail you a whole platter complete with all the fixings.

Lox

The ambitious may cure their own salmon, but since it’s accompanying your bagels you may want to go the easier route. Just find a good deli or get it delivered to your door.

Kugel

We’re partial to a good, sweet kugel, like this noodle kugel with sour cherries, any time of year, but tastes that much better as part of the break-fast. If savory kugel is your thing, we've got that too.

Chocolate Babka

You really want to kick the new year off right? Babka is the way to do it. Melissa Weller makes one of the best in New York, which basically means it’s de facto one of the best in the world. Try her recipe to whip one up for your family and friends.

Rugelach

Looking for something a little more bite sized than a whole babka? Try this family recipe for raspberry rugelach from Best New Chef Jenn Louis

Blintzes

The sweet, cheese-filled crepes are a staple of any good Jewish brunch and, as such, any good Yom Kippur break-fast. If you don’t want to be too traditional try these ricotta and lingonberry blintzes.

Kosher Wine

Unfortunately, kosher wine doesn’t have the best reputation, primarily because the sweet jugs Manishewitz sells have colored opinions of the entire industry. But there are plenty of outstanding bottles out there, many in your local shops. Food & Wine’s Jonathan Cristaldi has rounded up the best.