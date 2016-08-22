All The Must-Eat Street Food in Oahu

The most famous (and infamous) of plate lunches – which are simple, hearty meals comprised of meat, two scoops of rice, and a scoop of mac salad – this one stars a seasoned hamburger patty topped with a fried egg and gravy. Break the yolk, let it ooze everywhere, and dig right in. Loco moco is meant to remind you of a home-cooked meal. It should be affordable, filling, and hit the spot whether you’re hungry or hungover (or both).

Where to find it: Rainbow Drive-In, Koko Head Cafe, Zippy’s (make sure to swap out the gravy for their house chili)