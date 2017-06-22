The Best Real Estate Offer Ever: Free Pizza for Life

After an infamous bust, the US housing market is back on track—at least in Portland, Oregon, where savvy sellers can get awesome perks, like securing a free pizza every month for the rest of their lives.

According to Portland’s KPTV, Rob and Holly Marsh were immediately inundated with offers after having their house on the market for just three—four offers in total. One particular offer, however, offered a delicious addition: free pizza.

Despite putting in an offer that was $26,000 over the asking price, Donna DeNicola, owner of DeNicola’s Italian Restaurant in southeast Portland, wanted to do something extra to make her offer stand out. “Then I just kind of added, I'll throw in one pizza a month for life,” DeNicola told KPTV.

Apparently, Portland’s housing market has become extremely competitive as of late, with one realtor saying inventory is at a historic low. “You kind of have to get creative at this point,” DeNicola said. Creativity worked for Rob Marsh, who accepted the pizza offer. “I really feel like they wanted this place, and they understood where the seller was coming from, and they built an offer around that,” he said.

Originally, the restaurant owner claims, she was kidding. She told the site Munchies she simply tossed the idea out to the realtor as a joke, and they had a good laugh. But when an email came in saying her offer had been accepted, the realtor wrote, “I think it was the pizza” that sealed the deal. DeNicola says the whole thing is part of her “sarcastic personality,” but she’s not worried about having to give out a lot of free pies.

A few questions, though: Does the clause specify which toppings are included? And what happens if DeNicola closes or sells her restaurant? If they don’t deliver your pizza in 30 minutes, is your house free? Regardless, we would take this offer.

