If there’s one thing that every human being can relate to, it’s the urge to snack. Whether you have a sweet tooth and are prone to wolfing down a quick mid-day ice-cream cone, or you’re a lover of salty and savory snacks, this list will show you where to satisfy any of your in-between-meal cravings in the Twin Cities.

Crispy and flavorful, with just a touch of spice, Jerusalem’s has dream-worthy falafel. Don’t be thrown off by the look of the restaurant – it’s definitely not the prettiest, most up-to-date place. However, their falafel is perfect and it’s just $0.80 apiece when you go a la carte. Add a $0.75 side of tahini for dipping and voilà, a quick bite that will fill-up vegetarians and meat-eaters alike.

1518 Nicollet Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55403

This popular Vietnamese restaurant is known for a few things, one being its lack of overtly friendly service and the other being its mouthwatering food ranging from delicious pho to banh mi to fresh vermicelli noodle salads. As far as snacking goes, they’ve got a lot of options, but the one you need to remember is #111. Nem Nuong Cuon (Grilled Sausage Spring Rolls). Vermicelli noodles and lettuce get wrapped in sticky rice paper along with grilled Vietnamese sausage in a thin cigar of crispy egg roll wraps. Warning: you may become addicted to these bad boys.

2719 Nicollet Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55408

© Michelle Allen

In the Arts District of Northeast Minneapolis you’ll find The Draft Horse, where you can feast on a locally sourced charcuterie. Red Table Meats and The Lone Grazer Creamery cheeses are nestled together with all the fixings: pickles, apple chutney, local honey and a few slices of toasted baguette.

117 14th Ave NE, Minneapolis, MN 55413

Started in 2000 by two native Minnesotans with a love for ice cream, Izzy’s has two locations, one in Minneapolis and one in St. Paul, that boast over 150 flavors of small-batch, hand made ice creams and sorbets. At any one time, there are 32 flavors to choose from, and their signature Izzy scoop is the perfect snack-able size. In a cone or a cup, it’s just enough to perk you up – even in the dead of a Minnesota winter.

1100 S 2nd St, Minneapolis, MN 5541

Sometimes you are hit with a craving for something a little rich, buttery, and of course, delicious. Stop by The Bachelor Farmer’s café for a fresh croissant, made in-house or, if croissants aren’t your thing, an open-face sandwich. The modern café is new to Minneapolis’ North Loop neighborhood, but it’s already become a go-to spot for morning and mid-afternoon pick-me-ups.

50 N 2nd Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55401

Inside Mercado Central, you can find a variety of authentic Latin American eats, from tacos to pupusas – even baked goods. Once you get there, seek out La Loma for their Oaxaca tamales – creamy masa steamed with pork or chicken and a red or green salsa, wrapped inside of a banana leaf.

1515 E Lake Street Suite 126, Minneapolis, MN 55407

© William LaVigne

This neighborhood spot is relatively new on the scene, serving up modern takes on your favorite diner classics. Nighthawks’ spicy cauliflower is going to change the way you think about vegetables as a snack – no bottled ranch dressing here. Hearty cauliflower florets are fried and tossed in a habañero hot sauce then topped with a tangy lime pickle yogurt and a touch of scallion.

3753 Nicollet Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55409

Minneapolis is home to over 30,000 Somali immigrants. What does this mean? Amongst other things, it means there is some of the best and most authentic Somali food anywhere in the country. Afro Deli is a little spot nestled in between the largely Somali community of Cedar-Riverside and the University of Minnesota’s West Bank campus. And it’s the best place in town to pick up the savory pockets of delight known as sambusa. Filled either with beef or a vegetable mixture, they’re cooked to order, extremely addictive and just $1.49 apiece. You’ve been encouraged and warned.

1931 S 5th St, Minneapolis, MN 55454

© Pat's Tap

Fried cheese curds, beloved snack of the Midwest, show up on a lot of menus in the Twin Cities – but the ones at Pat’s Tap may just be best of them all. The crisp exterior gives way to hot, gooey white cheddar with barely a drop of grease in sight. Served with spiced ketchup, they’re simple, but oh-so-worthy of the $8 price tage. Pro-tip: cheese curds are $5 during happy hour.

Pro-tip two: they have skee ball, which you can play at just $0.25 a game.

3510 Nicollet Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55408

The Guacamole Fresca at Pancho Villa Grill is a step above the rest and even thousands of miles away from appropriately warm growing weather, they always manage to use the best avocados. Don’t ask us how – just accept it. This is a big serving, so grab a group and watch the staff scoop the fresh avocados tableside into a large molcajete with fresh tomato, onion, cilantro, jalapeño, a bit of lime juice and a dash of salt. Served with endless chips, as it should be.

2539 Nicollet Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55404