Best Secret Menu Items In America

The reach of secret menus, sometimes thought of as strictly in the purview of fast food drive thrus and Starbucks counters extends further than you might imagine. Restaurant regulars and experimental chefs create unique items kept away from public view so that only those who know enough to ask can get a hold of them. But the Off The Menu app is making it easier to feel like an insider at restaurants all over the United States. OTM has unlisted listings, all actually discovered and ordered by users. And FWx got to give the app a test run with founder Lawrence Longo and one of its biggest acolytes (and recently appointed creative director), actress Shay Mitchell. We also picked up some of their favorite recommendations not on menus around the country. Check out the highlights below and to pick up the app and try it for yourself, download here or in the app store of your favorite device.