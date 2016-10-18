Best Secret Menu Items In America

Food & Wine

The reach of secret menus, sometimes thought of as strictly in the purview of fast food drive thrus and Starbucks counters extends further than you might imagine. Restaurant regulars and experimental chefs create unique items kept away from public view so that only those who know enough to ask can get a hold of them. But the Off The Menu app is making it easier to feel like an insider at restaurants all over the United States. OTM has unlisted listings, all actually discovered and ordered by users. And FWx got to give the app a test run with founder Lawrence Longo and one of its biggest acolytes (and recently appointed creative director), actress Shay Mitchell. We also picked up some of their favorite recommendations not on menus around the country. Check out the highlights below and to pick up the app and try it for yourself, download here or in the app store of your favorite device.

1 of 9 © Off The Menu

French Onion Soup Poutine at Terrine

What You Get: Onion soup broth, gruyere cheese, chives and double blanched fries.

Where You Get It: Terrine, Los Angeles

2 of 9 © Off The Menu

The Vatican at Home Slice Pizza

What You Get: A huge calzone filled with ricotta cheese and an entire Italian sub that consists of ham, dry salami, capiocola, genoa salami and provolone cheese.

Where You Get It: Home Slice Pizza, Austin, TX 

3 of 9 © Off The Menu

The Cage Fighter at Homegrown

What You Get: A massive plate with 3 large pancakes topped with fried chicken and sausage gravy. Served with a knife stuck through the middle.

Where You Get It: Home grown, Atlanta, GA

4 of 9 © Off The Menu

The Tug Boat at Carmine's

What You Get: An Italian sundae with chocolate and vanilla ice cream, cherries, candied pineapple, whipped cream, chocolate sauce and roasted peanuts.

Where You Get It: Carmine's, Washington D.C. 

5 of 9 © Off The Menu

Elvis Toast at Blue Ribbon Downing Street Bar

What You Get: Extra thick toast topped with pâté, sliced hard boiled egg and pickled hot peppers

Where You Get It: Blue Ribbon Downing Street Bar, New York

6 of 9 © Off The Menu

Sushi Burger at Redeye Grill

What You Get: Sushi-grade tuna, seaweed salad, seaweed leaves, avocado and spicy mayonnaise squeezed between two rice "buns."

Where You Get It: Redeye Grill, New York

7 of 9 © Off The Menu

Doughnut Breakfast Sandwich at Birdies

What You Get: Any doughnut you like used as the bun of a wonderfully greasy breakfast sandwich filled with the meats and cheeses of your choosing.

Where You Get It: Birdies, Los Angeles

8 of 9 © Off The Menu

Pup Cup at Bobbie's Dairy Dip

What You Get: Vanilla soft serve with bacon bits and peanut butter (NOTE: this isn't just a cute name, it's actually intended for your four-legged friend)

Where You Get It: Bobbie's Dairy Dip, Nashville, TN

9 of 9 © Off The Menu

Monkfish Liver at Blowfish Sushi

What You Get: Monkfish Liver Pâté with Pickled Cucumber and Spicy Daishi

Where You Get It: Blowfish Sushi, San Francisco 

