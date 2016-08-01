Our Favorite Lobster Dishes

Few ingredients scream decadence quite like lobster. Long ago the crustacean rose from quite literally the food of convicts to take its place in the seafood shacks of idyllic beach towns and the surf and turf plates of big city steakhouses. We can't get enough lobster and so we rounded up our favorite claw and tail heavy dishes. Click through to get your seafood fix.

Lobster Roll BLT

I built this lobster roll BLT style. A little sweet from the maple bacon and a little spicy from the cayenne, this lobster roll is sure to keep your summertime sandwich game on point.

Get the recipe.

Lobster Tacos with Fresh Corn, Avocado, and Spiked Sour Cream

White sandy beaches, warm sunshine and fresh from the ocean seafood are the absolute best of friends. And for many sun seeking, food loving folks, this means grabbing hold of as much lobster as humanly possible.

And that makes this recipe is all kinds of incredible. Fresh lobster kissed with garlic, butter, and lime and topped with a spicy sour cream sauce and fresh veggies.

Get the recipe.

Surf & Turf Meets Lobster Roll

Living in Atlantic Canada, we have access to amazing local seafood. A personal favorite of mine has always been surf and turf. This is my “Stacked” take on that iconic dish.

Get the recipe.

Lobster Breakfast Tacos with Soft Scrambled Eggs, Goat Cheese and Avocado Cream

There are few breakfasts more luxurious than lobster and soft scrambled eggs. This recipe is decadent, delicious, and reasonably quick to prepare. Perfect for your weekend brunch at home. 

Get the recipe.

Lobster Croquet Madame

When it comes to lobster and bread there seems to be a broad consensus that the best way to combine them is in the form of a lobster roll. And there are many great iterations out there, to be sure. But what if, like us, you’ve already eaten 19 lobster rolls in the last month and need something different? Good news. Chef Nico Romo of Fish in Charleston, South Carolina has an even more indulgent version of a lobster sandwich on his dim sum menu—the lobster croquet madame. It’s everything you love about the gut-busting French sandwich, but you know…with lobster.

Lobster Roll Croissant

We’ve seen any number of killer lobster sandwiches this summer: lobster plus fried clams, lobster plus tempura-fried avocado. More indulgent still? The Lobster Roll Croissant, now available at Union Fare, Manhattan’s new food hall just north of Union Square.

Lobster Grilled Cheese

We decided to take a break from the traditional (though excellent) lobster roll and hunt down a more unorthodox sandwich: the lobster grilled cheese. Simply put, it mashes two of history's great sandwiches into one. At Ambrose Beer and Lobster, New York City’s laid-back seafood spot at South Street Seaport, chef Jason Mayer has mastered the combination and ensures a perfect, crisp crust on his sourdough bread by brushing the outside with mayo instead of butter.

Get the recipe.

The Lobster Roll Clam Roll

On a perfect summer day, what’s your lunchtime move: a fried clam roll, or a lobster roll? Chef Mike Price, at The Clam in NYC’s West Village, doesn’t want to choose. “The two most popular New England rolls are the fried clam roll and the lobster roll,” he says. “I basically took the best of both worlds and combined the two to make one incredible sandwich. I had never seen it done, and it’s a delicious match!”

Avocado Tempura Lobster Roll

Avocado toast is probably the most Instagrammed sandwich in creation — although come summer, a good-lookin’ lobster roll isn’t far behind. So why not combine the two? That’s what chef Angie Berry does at Bottle & Bine in Manhattan with her Avocado Tempura Lobster Roll.

Chili Lobster With Texas Toast

Our sandwich obsession has led us to believe that meals just taste better in the form of a sandwich. Case in point: Marc Forgione’s best-selling Chili Lobster. Now, don’t get us wrong, we could devour this exceptionally rich dish day and night, but when we got word that Forgione was making it into a sandwich, the game changed.

