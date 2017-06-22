The Best Fried Chicken Sandwiches in NYC

How do you make a classic American comfort food even more appealing? Put it between some bread. Sure, there are those who would call a fried chicken sandwich overkill, but we'd simply call it a glorious union of two magical things.

While fried chicken doesn't need condiments, if it's fried and seasoned well enough, there are any number that can take it to the next level—from sweet (honey butter, maple syrup) to savory (gravy, mustard) to spicy (hot sauce!). And when you're looking to build layers of flavor from an already awesome base, the sandwich is the best delivery vehicle out there.

New York isn't exactly the fried chicken capital of the US, but over the past few years, it has seen more and more restaurants that fry their chicken well and make brilliant sandwiches besides.

The filling: There is one central truth to a fried chicken sandwich: It's only as good as the fried chicken within. No pre-fried chicken or frozen pre-fab patties need apply. It’s gotta be fresh out of the oil.

The bread: Get creative—biscuit? Potato roll? Even a waffle. Anything sturdy (and a little squishy) will do.

Where to get it:

Root & Bone. The East Village's new-ish Southern spot took a brunch favorite, chicken and waffles, and morphed it into a sandwich; we like the way they think. The little sandwiches come on a base of cheddar cheese waffle, with ample cuts of boneless fried chicken, pickled green tomato and whiskey maple syrup on the side.

Cheeky Sandwiches. The New Orleans-inspired sandwich shop does an incredible chicken biscuit—the fried chicken always hot and crunchy, the buttermilk biscuit as flaky as they come—with gravy doused all over and coleslaw to brighten it up.

Bobwhite. Imagine a Chick-fil-A-style fried chicken sandwich done with fresh-fried chicken and much better ingredients, and you can imagine Bobwhite's. It needs nothing more than chicken, pickles and a soft, squishy bun. (Get it with pimento cheese on top if you're feeling especially indulgent.)

Related: 3 of the Best Chicken Parm Sandwiches in NYC

Sandwiches Across America

We Are Pleased to Announce the Marriage of Fried Chicken and Steamed Buns