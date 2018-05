12 Uniquely Gluttonous Ways to Enjoy French Fries

An Indian spot in New York’s East Village offers a unique take on poutine probably unlike anything you’ve tried before. They are known for their Indian street food like Kathi rolls created by PriaVanda Chouhan, whose Canadian and Indian heritage inspired this dish. However, their Desi Poutine—French Fries smothered in Tikka Masala gravy, shredded Paneer and topped with a dusting of Indian spices – is what got our attention. "Coming from Montreal, I grew up eating poutine, it’s a staple almost like the hot dog and pretzel carts that once were the go to in NYC, now its food trucks, says PriaVanda Patel, Owner of Desi Galli. In Montreal we eat poutine for breakfast, lunch, dinner, but most of all after a night out. At Desi Galli East Village we serve Desi Poutine from the time we open at noon until close."