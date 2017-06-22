Best Date Restaurants in Miami

Looking to impress someone special? Miami has a wealth of options with desirable outdoor seating, sultry weather and inventive coastal cuisine. It also doesn’t hurt that it’s one of the sexiest cities in the world. Dig in or go light. Below, our favorite spots to take a date.

Inside the sleek Edition hotel, this sexy, circular red-hued room flanked by a large white chandelier is perfect for a party of two. The menu serves small and large Latin-influenced plates from chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten, including the signature arroz con pollo and crispy barbecue pork tacos, which go down well with a margarita.

From chef Laurent Tourondel, this sophisticated steakhouse inside the Betsy Hotel blends quintessential NYC-style plates of prime beef and Wagyu alongside fresh fish and sushi with a French flair. Arrive with an appetite!

For over a century, the bustling and swank Joe’s Stone Crabs remains a culinary institution for its dominant sweet stone crabs served with mustard sauce. Adding to the allure is the line of esteemed past diners from starlet Gloria Swanson to J. Edgar Hoover. For dessert, put your fork through a refreshing slice of freshly baked Key Lime pie.

Greece and Turkey come together seamlessly at the chic, blue-and-white-hued Mandolin. The menu leans toward rustic-peasant using simple ingredients like locally caught fish, wild herbs and fresh vegetables. Nab a seat on the cobblestone patio where glass jars cast a subtle golden flame for a romantic glow.

Inside the JW Marriott, James Beard Award–winning chef Daniel Boulud’s minimalist, warmly lit bistro expands on the French classics like lobster salad, duck confit and coq au vin alongside with food-friendly and accessible wine pairings.

The Miami sibling of the popular New York City chophouse functions as a butcher-shop-style affair housed in an art deco building. Opt for the butcher’s cut double Rib Steak with crisp onion rings and smoked horseradish cream and a side of corn crème brûlée.

From James Beard Award–winning chef Michael Schwartz, this newly refined reboot doles out dishes like half spit-fired chicken with crisp new potatoes alongside the Cypress burger with onion marmalade, which pairs well with one of the three brews on tap.

Alex Guarnaschelli’s handsome new wood-on-wood restaurant inside the mid-century flared Nautilus is a mix of Mediterranean and fresh Floridian cuisine, like a Florida head-on shrimp best served on the sophisticated patio.

In the ever-buzzy Wynwood Arts District, chef Brad Kilgore has a smartly priced $65, five-course tasting menu made as you watch; in his open, industrial kitchen, they whip up dishes like pork shumai with foie gras pho, Serrano ham and spiced parsnip or grouper cheeks with black rice, soy sauce, hollandaise and sea lettuces.

Miami is hardly short on steakhouses, but the sleek, sexy Prime 112 doles out sizzling, high-quality dry-aged beef accessorized by decadent sides like a sinful truffled Lobster Mac and Cheese and Kobe beef sliders. Plus, the lively, "be seen" scene makes for plenty of celebrity sightings if your date is impressed by those.

A bright, seafood restaurant with mod nautical décor and seasoned New England–meets-Miami classics like oysters, hot and cold lobster rolls, warm clam chowders and indulgent fried clam bellies. The thick New England crab cakes uses fresh lump meat are quickly seared with pepperade, lemon pudding and mache.

