The Best Brunch on a Burger

Where: Farm Burger, Atlanta, GA

What: Brunch nearly always soothes a hangover; so too does a huge, juicy hamburger. Why not smash those together? At Farm Burger, with several locations in and around Atlanta, a patty of house-ground beef is topped with bacon, a sunny-side-up egg, pepperjack, and salsa verde (made with capers, parsley and anchovies). Just schedule in a nap after you devour this beast.

Wash it down with: Local Georgia beers on draft or an "Adult Float"—an ice cream float made with booze, whether Original Sin cider, or Terrapin Liquid Bliss Chocolate.

