Breakfast Casseroles That Will Make Mornings More Delicious

Pancakes, waffles and omelettes sound nice, but some days we just want to throw a bunch of ingredients in a dish, stick it in the oven and forget about it (for 25 minutes, at least). If this sounds like a great idea and you want to trick guests into thinking you're a gourmet chef, check out some of the best breakfast casseroles we could find. From salty and sweet to grain and egg-based, there's a recipe to satisfy any morning craving.