Breakfast Casseroles That Will Make Mornings More Delicious

Pancakes, waffles and omelettes sound nice, but some days we just want to throw a bunch of ingredients in a dish, stick it in the oven and forget about it (for 25 minutes, at least). If this sounds like a great idea and you want to trick guests into thinking you're a gourmet chef, check out some of the best breakfast casseroles we could find. From salty and sweet to grain and egg-based, there's a recipe to satisfy any morning craving. 

Sausage and Maple Bread Pudding Casserole

You may be skeptical about a sweet and savory bread pudding casserole, but the doubt will subside after a scoop of this sausage, maple and bread combo. It strikes the perfect balance between your early morning desires for both meat and pancakes. Click here for the recipe. 

Bacon, Tomato and Cheddar Breakfast Bake with Eggs

It’s like a BLT, but without the lettuce and with lots of eggs. Like the famous sandwich, it also tastes best when topped with hot sauce. Take our word for it. Click here for the recipe. 

Cheesy Grits Casserole

Nothing pairs better with grits than oozing cheese and this recipe doesn't skimp on the cheddar. You'll probably want to designate this as a side dish, though. Eating it as a main course could be a dangerous affair. Click here for the recipe. 

Christmas Morning Breakfast Casserole

If you’re named after the happiest time of year, you better live up to the hype. This blend of pepperoni, mushrooms, cheese and ham does not disappoint. Click here for the recipe. 

Banana-Walnut Baked Quinoa and Oatmeal

Are you craving banana bread, but don’t want to go through the effort of baking a full loaf? This easier (and healthier!) recipe has you covered. And you don't even need a knife. Click here for the recipe. 

Butternut Squash Casserole with Leeks, Prosciutto and Thyme

Now that fall is just around the corner, it’s time to re-introduce the wonders of butternut squash back into your diet. Breakfast is the best place to start with this rustic recipe that highlights salty prosciutto and delicate leeks. Click here for the recipe. 

Honey-Almond Quinoa with Cream Cheese Casserole

This deliciously sweet, crunchy, warm and gooey treat will not last long in any kitchen. Click here for the recipe. 

Baked Quinoa and Oatmeal with Candied Pecans

Even the most stubborn of oatmeal haters can be turned with this hearty dish. It's basically one giant oatmeal cookie in casserole form. Click here for the recipe. 

Quinoa and Salmon Casserole

If you're on the market for a souped-up version of your bagel and lox, why not invest your time and effort in this heart-healthy salmon and quinoa casserole?  Click here for the recipe. 

