Ben & Jerry’s Lends Their Scoop of Approval to Marriage Equality

It took same-sex couple quite a while to get the right to marry. But it did not take them nearly as long to get a Ben & Jerry’s ice cream flavor celebrating that right.

Always on the cutting edge, both with their progressive views and, apparently, their ability to get a new product to market quickly, Ben & Jerry’s announced Friday that they’d be changing the name of their “Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough” ice cream to “I Dough, I Dough” – making the proclamation just hours after the landmark Supreme Court decision in favor of gay marriage. They even had images of the packaging lined up and ready to go. Maybe Jerry has a secret second gig as one of John Robert’s law clerks.

As the Huffington Post points out, Ben & Jerry fans probably aren’t surprised by the move. The company’s website boasts that in 1989, the ice cream maker was “the first major employer in Vermont to offer health insurance to domestic partners of employees, including same sex couples, and we haven’t spent one minute regretting it.” The company also followed similar steps celebrating their home state of Vermont’s legalization of same-sex marriage by renaming their “Chubby Hubby” flavor to “Hubby Hubby” back in 2009.

According to Ben & Jerry’s, the new “I Dough, I Dough” name will last “for the summer, at participating Ben & Jerry’s Scoop Shops nationwide.” Or, if you’re looking to accessorize your existing Ben & Jerry’s pints, you can buy a commemorative pint sleeve online with 100 percent of the purchase price going to the Human Rights Campaign.

