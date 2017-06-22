Behold the Next Great Stadium Food: Seeded Cones Filled with Sausage

This Hungarian street food is called kolbice, and right now only a few savvy imgur eaters seem to know about it outside of that country. Here’s what we've gleaned after ogling some photos and scanning poorly translated websites: Sold from kolbice-dedicated kiosks, the meaty, cheesy dish starts with a baked dough cone coated in a variety of seeds, including sesame. The cone is filled with four grilled kolbász (Hungarian sausages) and four grilled Bavarian sausages, along with roasted onions and/or sauerkraut. Optional toppings include mustard, ketchup and very gooey cheddar-cheese sauce. If you can read Hungarian, please fill us in on any of the other details available at kolbice.hu, which seems to advertise the option of starting a franchise. Any takers?

Related: Coppelia's Frita Cubana Burger Out Control

Poutine's New Best Friend is Pig's Head

The Elvis: The King of Sandwiches