Behold: A Magical Bowl of Beer Cheese

Where: Michael Mina Pub 1842, located in the MGM Grand, Las Vegas

What: If you feel beaten up after a typical night in Sin City (we’re not judging), make your way over to Michael Mina Pub 1842 at the MGM Grand. The menu item in question: “Hot Soft Pretzels.” But what we’re really talking about is its accompanying best friend, good old American beer cheese. Nestled inside are a gently poached egg and crispy, crumbly bacon. Poke the yolk with the soft, salty pretzel and call it a day. Or night. (Again, we’re not judging.)

Wash it down with: Any hair of the dog will do, but we suggest keeping it simple with the house Bloody Mary. If you really want to up your ante—again, we’re not judging—try the Jar of Good Hooch, made with Wicked Tango Moonshine, melon, raspberry and ginger.

