Beer and Cheese Dip to Supplement Your Beer and Cheese Diet

© Dennis Prescott
Dennis Prescott
June 22, 2017

Beer and cheese are the absolute best of friends. Anytime they hang out, delicious things are bound to happen. This recipe is the perfect go-to, supersimple dip. All you need is your favorite beer, some high-quality cheese, a whisk and a strong desire to get your cheese game on. 

Beer Cheese Dip

  • 2 tablespoons butter
  • 1 garlic clove, grated
  • 2 tablespoons flour
  • 1 12-ounce bottle of your favorite beer
  • 6 cups aged cheddar cheese
  • 1/4 teaspoon smoked paprika 
  • Pretzels, to serve

Heat a 3-quart saucepan over medium-heat, and melt 2 tablespoons of butter. When melted, add the grated garlic and flour and cook, stirring constantly (2 minutes). The flour-butter mixture will be frothy and bubbling. 

While constantly whisking, slowly pour the beer into the saucepan, and bring to a boil. After the sauce has come to boil and thickened, reduce the heat to medium and, working in 1 cup batches, whisk in the cheese until melted. Sprinkle in the smoked paprika, and serve immediately. 

