Beef Up Your Hanukkah with This Latke Burger

Mike Pomranz
June 23, 2017

We are currently deep into Hanukkah. Tonight is the sixth night of the Festival of Lights, and if you’ve found yourself short on gifts this late in the game, here’s a present you can give yourself: a Latke Burger!

The chefs over at Food Network are the latest to reinvent the latke with this very unique burger, featuring a potato pancake “bun” and a corned beef burger patty. If that’s not enough for you, they suggest topping the burger with applesauce, horseradish with mustard and a beet and dill slaw. It’s really a shame Hanukkah comes but eight nights a year. 

You can learn how to make it in either recipe form or video form. Just remember: keep it kosher, people. No cheeseburger versions allowed. 

