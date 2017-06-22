Beef Rydberg: The Only Swedish Hangover Cure You Need

Where: Aquavit, New York City

What: Named for Scandinavia's spirit of choice—one that can do an awful lot of damage, if you're not careful—it's fitting that the double Michelin-starred restaurant Aquavit has a proper morning-after dish on its lunch menu. The Beef Rydberg, according to Aquavit, is a classic Swedish hangover cure, and we can see why: crisp potatoes and beef tenderloin with onion marmalade, horseradish and an egg yolk. Meat, eggs and potatoes: the three basic brunch food groups. 

Wash it down with: The restaurant's flavored aquavits are always worth a try—but if that's a little harsh for the morning after, try the Zeppelin: juniper and lemon aquavit with Aperol, lemon and sparkling wine. 

