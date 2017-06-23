Become the Ultimate Pizza Thief with This Silly Life Hack

It’s a common scenario: You order a pizza for dinner or a party or an office event, plop the box down on the table, and then when you turn your back for two seconds to grab some plates and napkins, suddenly the whole pie is gone.

If this is a regular occurrence in your life, here’s a silly life hack you may actually find helpful. It’s courtesy of YouTube’s DaveHax, who has become a bit of an Internet celebrity, racking up millions of views with quirky videos like this one.

The gist of stealing pizza the right way is simple: Instead of taking your share by the slice (which is obvious to others), chop it out of the middle in a way that preserves the pizza's original shape.

The video calls this method “the perfect crime”—though if you’re stealing pizza from your family, friends or co-workers, maybe you need to watch another life hack video: “How to Stop Being a Selfish Jerk.”

