This Beautiful Burger Was Designed for Kimchi Lovers

The best eats are handheld, messy, saucy moments of bliss. This burger is one such moment. Kimchi, charred green onions and bean sprouts, with a spicy & sweet gochujang mayo and a fried egg. Completely delicious.

Gochujang Burgers with Kimchi & Charred Green Onions

Makes 4

Burgers:

1 1/4lbs ground chuck

2 tablespoons butter

4 slices provolone cheese

1 bunch of green onions (scallions), sliced into 2-inch pieces

1 1/2 cups bean sprouts

1/2 cup cabbage kimchi

4 eggs

1/4 cup cilantro

4 burger buns

1/4 cup fresh cilantro

salt & pepper

Gochujang Mayo:

4 tablespoons prepared mayo

1 tablespoon gochujang

1 tablespoon lime juice

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

Combine the mayo, gochujang, and lime juice in a small bowl and stir well. Give it a home in the fridge for a few minutes.

Shape the ground beef into 4 equal sized burger patties, slightly larger than the width of the burger buns. Place a thumbprint in the center of each to help stop them shrinking and season both sides with salt and pepper.

Heat 2 large skillets, one over medium-high heat, and the other over medium-low heat. Add 1 tablespoon of butter to each pan to melt. When melted, fry the burgers in the warmer pan, 4 minutes per side, until cooked through. Transfer the burgers to a tray and place a slice of cheese on each. Bake in the preheated oven until the cheese has melted (3 - 4 minutes).

Carefully crack 4 eggs into the second pan to slowly cook, sunny side up, while the burgers are frying.

Toss the green onions and bean sprouts into the still hot burger pan, and cook, stirring often, for 5 minutes.

Build the burgers with 1 tablespoon gochujang mayo, 2 tablespoons kimchi, a burger patty, 1/4 of the charred green onion mixture, and some fresh cilantro.

Serve immediately.