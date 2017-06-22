Bear Cub Sneaks into Pizza Parlor, Eats a Snack and Takes a Nap

We’ve all been there: We finish a big meal, slip into a food coma and fall asleep on the couch in front of a Law & Order marathon. It seems the same goes for bears—perhaps minus district attorney Jack McCoy.

At a Colorado Springs pizza parlor on Monday, a black bear cub with an injured paw wandered into the open door of Louie's Pizza just after the lunch rush and made its way back into the prep room. The cuddly creature then gorged itself on some dipping cups of icing before taking a nap on one of the shelves. Of course, like any kid, it went straight for dessert.

According to Colorado Parks & Wildlife bear sightings have been on the rise in the region this year, though no specific numbers were given. Apparently there isn't much the agency can do about it, as their response was to wait it out until hibernation season begins. Or, as I suppose it's called in the mountains, "the non-mauling months." The bear cub was tranquilized and taken to a rehabilitation facility where its injured paw will be treated, as will a case of malnourishment. If all these bears can find to eat are cups of icing, we may be on the cusp of an ursine obesity epidemic.

Before the frosting incident, locals had previously spotted the critter, without a mother or siblings, roaming other parts of the city earlier in the day. Wait a minute: wandering the streets aimlessly, eating a tub of frosting and falling asleep? Sounds like this bear just went through a bad breakup.

Related: Go See the World's Ugliest Animal at the Blobfish Café

9 Extremely Messy Movie Food Fights

7 Sweets You Can Make With Frosted Animcal Crackers