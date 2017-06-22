Bavarian Baker Strike Threatens Oktoberfest with Pretzel Shortage

German beer and huge pretzels are a famous pairing, and among the starring attractions of Oktoberfest in Munich.

Apparently, the city’s NGG gastronomy union knows where its leverage lies. The labor group, representing nearly 50,000 members of the Bavarian bakers’ guild, has threatened to strike just in time for the beloved event.

According to TIME, talks stalled last week as the start date for the world’s largest beer festival looms on September 20. (A reminder for the uninformed: That’s not a typo; Oktoberfest doesn’t actually start in October.)

At issue is the workers’ demand for a 6.5 percent wage increase. And if the strike does happen? Well, don’t get too twisted: Festival organizers still believe pretzels will be there. However, one tent owner, Toni Roiderer of the Hacker beer tent, has already come up with an alternative option: “Then we just have to drink more beer.”

Because, as everyone knows, the ultimate match is beer with more beer.

Related: These Germans Have Invented the Easiest Homebrew Kit Ever

Pilsner Playoffs

Wheat Beer Warfare