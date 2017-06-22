In This Bassist's Dreams: San Diego Burritos and Alaska-Brewed Beer

Since forming in Alaska eight years ago, the Portland, Oregon-based indie rock band Portugal. The Man has released eight albums and spent plenty of time on the road. Everywhere they tour, bassist and founding member Zach Carothers makes a point of seeking out the best local food and drink options. If he could have anything he wanted in his dressing room after a show, here's what he'd choose.

Chicken wings from Mammoser's in Hamburg, NY. "John (Gourley, the band's singer and guitarist) has a lot of family in upstate New York. One night they brought us to this little bar. I can't tell you how many wings we ate, but we ate all of them. We cleaned out the bar of chicken wings."

Cold brew coffee from Coffee Commissary in Los Angeles. "We go through a lot of coffee and we bring out some fine fixin's on the road, but this place is just unreal. When I'm in L.A., I spent about half of my weekly salary there."

Burritos from Los Dos Pedros in San Diego. "I've had burritos everywhere. This place is just the best. I would gladly eat one every day."

Alaskan Brewing Co. Alaskan Amber. "We drink a lot of beer. A ridiculous amount of beer. I would love to represent one from our home. It's delicious."

Mom's fried chicken and gravy. "We're lucky enough to try amazing food everywhere we go, but sometimes I need a taste of home. My mom's chicken is nothing to fuck with. My friends have asked her to cater their weddings with it. I miss it so."

