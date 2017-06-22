The Basics Behind the Bone Broth Madness

It seems like broth is suddenly the most exciting trend in food. Somehow the stuff that soups are made out of has become earned a place as a must-eat dish all on its own.

What’s all the hype? Recently, bone broth has been touted for its health benefits, spawning the book Amazon best-seller Nourishing Broth, and is the signature item behind Brodo, a broth-only restaurant in NYC that has been wildly popular. A couple days ago, Fast Company even had a whole feature on the “bone-broth craze.” It turns out suppliers can’t even keep up with demand.

But wait. Let’s take a broth breather for a second. As with many crazes, sometimes people get ahead of themselves. For those looking to catch up on all the broth basics, yesterday, Chow put together an awesome “Bone Broth Primer.”

There, you’ll find a step-by-step process and the answers to most of your broth inquiries. Inquiries like, what’s the difference between “broth” and “stock”? Turns out most of these “bone broths” are probably actually “stocks,” that have been renamed for alliteration’s sake. As Chow writes, “A key difference: a good stock is viscous from the breakdown of collagen in the bones and cartilage and should gel when chilled. The health benefits are attributed to this gelatin richness.”

And there’s also no reason to hit a fancy broth restaurant. Making your own bone broth is not only easy but it’s also an excellent way to get extra mileage out of all sorts of food scraps you might otherwise throw away – not just bones, but things like onion skins, garlic ends, carrot tops, and herb stems.

And after you whip up a stockpot full, you can invite your friends over for the trendiest party you’ve had since you celebrated your birthday at an oxygen bar. Remember oxygen bars, guys?! Those were the days.

