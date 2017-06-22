A Banh Mi…In A Bowl?

Where: Ox & Son, Santa Monica

What: On those weekend mornings where you need something with enough eggs, carbs, and spice to kick your hangover—but don't want a meal so aggressive it requires a post-brunch nap—there's the Banh Mi Breakfast Bowl at Ox & Son. Coconut sticky rice is piled up with pickled vegetables, jalapeño, cucumber, and a "63-degree egg": cooked to an optimal level of runny-yolk, ready to coat the rice and vegetables just so.

Wash it down with: A mulberry bellini, or a grapefruit sangria. Take your pick.

