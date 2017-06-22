'Balls, Biscuits and Gravy: Enough Said

Where: The Meatball Shop; NYC

What: Biscuits and gravy: Classic hangover food. Biscuits, gravy and meatballs? Sign us up. At this beloved Manhattan mini chain specializing in all things meatball, chef Daniel Holzman reworks the Southern brunch dish, letting guests choose from any meatball iteration—beef, spicy pork, chicken or lentil-based veggie—and serving two ’balls with black pepper biscuits, two fried eggs and a lavish pour of rich mushroom gravy.

Wash it down with: Order brunch cocktails by the glass or by the pitcher, like the Retox, with gin, coconut water, ginger and lime—hydrating and buzz-delivering at the same time.

