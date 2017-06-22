Bacon On A Sticky Bun? Don’t Mind If We Do

© Outlook Kitchen & Bar
Carey Jones
June 22, 2017

Where: Outlook Kitchen & Bar, at The Envoy Hotel, Boston

What: When you’re in search of the ultimate brunch, do you opt for sweet or savory? It’s an eternally vexing conundrum — though often swayed in the savory direction if you’ve had a few drinks the night before. (Must get bacon in me. Fast.) So let us suggest the Sticky Bun at Outlook — a delicious pecan-studded pastry in its own right, but far better piled up with a spicy bacon jam. Couldn’t everything in life be improved with bacon jam? 

Wash it down with: This calls for a mimosa, don’t you think? 

