Bacon On A Sticky Bun? Don’t Mind If We Do

Where: Outlook Kitchen & Bar, at The Envoy Hotel, Boston

What: When you’re in search of the ultimate brunch, do you opt for sweet or savory? It’s an eternally vexing conundrum — though often swayed in the savory direction if you’ve had a few drinks the night before. (Must get bacon in me. Fast.) So let us suggest the Sticky Bun at Outlook — a delicious pecan-studded pastry in its own right, but far better piled up with a spicy bacon jam. Couldn’t everything in life be improved with bacon jam?

Wash it down with: This calls for a mimosa, don’t you think?