This Bacon Oreo Will Blow Your Mind

Bacon insanity has spawned almost innumerable porky items—soap, vodka, canned air—but at the St. Louis cocktail spot Taste they’ve found a good home for our favorite pig flavor: the Pigwich. The creation is essentially a bacon Oreo.

Crackpot Inspiration: “My pastry chef was making Oreo-like cookies but using a pig cookie cutter,” says chef Gerald Craft. “I said it would be cool if it tasted like a pig as well and that’s where it all started. The slightly salty, malted milk chocolate cookies paired perfectly with smoked pork fat frosting.”

Outrageous Factor: 5. Bacon and dessert have coexisted happily for several years. If Nabisco knock this off, then we’ll really be surprised.

