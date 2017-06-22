Why Not Have a Some Bacon and Eggs with Your Pasta?

Where: Tanzy, Westwood, CA

What: Anything with bacon and eggs makes an ideal brunch—so why shouldn't pasta get in on the fun? At Tanzy, the "Bacon & Eggs" Ravioli comes with a soft poached egg, ricotta cheese, wilted spinach and a bacon vinaigrette. (We'd like to hear the words "bacon vinaigrette" more often.)

Wash it down with: Your best move: bottomless strawberry mimosas with lemon, St. Germain, and One Hope sparkling wine.

