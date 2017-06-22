Baby Swaddles That Transform Your Child Into Sushi, Eggrolls or Burritos

Courtesy of Bon Vivant Baby, LLC
Mike Pomranz
June 22, 2017

Babies and burritos—they’re both precious. Now you can combine these two bundles of joy by wrapping your little one up to look like your favorite 1 a.m. snack. 

San Francisco’s Bon Vivant Baby has released a series of three food-themed baby swaddle blanket and hats sets: Lil’Eggroll, Lil’Sushi or Tortilla. (I guess that last one ain’t so lil’.) For $48, your baby can be snuggled in one of these 40-inch wraps, which the company claims look exactly like the real thing. Though I’m not sure how many real baby-size eggrolls are out there. (If you find one, call me immediately.)

Each swaddle also comes with a matching hat: Sweet & Sour Sauce Hat, Rice & Roe Hat and Knot Hat. They’re the perfect gift for any foodie friend with a newborn.

Well, actually, the perfect gift would probably be offering to babysit.  But, yeah, a tortilla blanket it is.

[h/t First We Feast]

Related: One Writer Ate Only Emojis for an Entire Week 
How to Survive Your Mother's Sudden Interest in Twitter 
Now You Can Keep a Journal Using Only Emojis

 

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up