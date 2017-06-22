Aussies, Rejoice! Vegemite Chocolate Bar Confirmed by Cadbury

Not many Americans have developed a taste for vegemite—the yeasty mess that Australians swear tastes good on toast—but in the continent nation, they can’t get enough of the stuff. It’s as Australian as the Outback or getting speared through the heart by a stingray.

So though many Australians probably wouldn’t bat an eye at the idea of infusing vegemite into a chocolate bar, Internet users from around the world freaked out when a photo of limited-edition Cadbury Dairy Milk with Vegemite landed on Reddit last month.

Buzzfeed decided to investigate further, and eventually Cadbury confirmed that, yes, chocolate lovers who are sick of dipping their candy bars into vegemite will be able to get a pre-combined version of the two foods starting June 1. (Or “you may see it sooner,” they said cryptically.)

Whether or not you find this exciting probably depends on if you like having your chocolate ruined with the most disgusting spread ever created—not that I feel strongly one way or another about vegemite. Regardless, Cadbury got a good buzz going by playing it coy—or maybe the brand realized that someone’s joke made for a good cash grab.

[h/t Neatorama]

