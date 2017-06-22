Atlanta Does Not Mess Around with its Biscuits and Gravy

© Carey Jones
Carey Jones
June 22, 2017

Where: King + Duke; Atlanta

What: The South does indulgent breakfasts like nobody’s business, and biscuits with sausage gravy have cured many a hangover. But at King + Duke in Atlanta, biscuits and gravy seemed a little…light. So they top their house-made biscuits with a buttermilk-brined, deep-fried chicken thigh and smother it all in a chicken–based breakfast sausage gravy. Two over-easy eggs top this creation. Fried chicken and biscuits and gravy? Sign us up. 

Wash it down with: The Bloody Buck resembles most Bloody Marys, but the ice cubes in the drink are made with venison broth—so the cocktail gets ever more meaty and savory as you sip. The garnish of house-made jerky doesn’t hurt either. 

Related: Best Southern Food in the U.S. 
The Charleston Nasty Proves Chicken and Biscuits Belong at Brunch 
Southern Comfort Food

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up