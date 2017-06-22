This Asiago-Loaded Spinach and Artichoke Dip Is A Game Day All-Star

© Dennis Prescott
Dennis Prescott
June 22, 2017

Comfort food at its finest and a solid contender for King of the Dips. Spinach artichoke dip is a classic for a reason: It's perfect. And there's spinach in it, so it's basically like eating a salad. Right? 

Spinach Artichoke Asiago Dip 

  1. 1 tablespoon butter
  2. 2 garlic cloves, minced
  3. 1.5 lbs baby spinach leaves
  4. 1/4 teaspoon ground cayenne pepper
  5. 1/2 cup sour cream
  6. 1/2 cup mayo 
  7. 2 cups canned artichoke hearts, chopped
  8. 1 cup asiago cheese, grated
  9. 1 1/2 cups mozzarella cheese, grated

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. 

Heat a skillet over medium-heat, and melt 1 tablespoon of butter. When melted, add the minced garlic and cook for 30 seconds. Add the spinach leaves to the pan and cook, tossing often, until just wilted (2 to 3 minutes). 

In a bowl, combine the mayo, sour cream, cayenne pepper, grated cheese, artichokes and cooked spinach, and stir together. Transfer to an oven-safe dish. Smooth the top of the dip with a spoon, and bake for 20 to 25 minutes, until the cheese is bubbling and melted completely. 

Serve warm with pita chips, grilled baguette slices or just dive in with a spoon.

