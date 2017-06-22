This Artist Played Different Foods on a Set of Turntables

Food inherently makes plenty of sounds: sizzling, crunching, plopping. Typically, these noises are the result of cooking or eating or dropping a pancake on the floor. But artist, musician and composer Matthew Herbert had a different idea. He wanted to play food on a record player?

This bizarre idea resulted in “Edible Sounds,” an event held on March 16 at the Science Gallery London. According to the gallery, at the performance Herbert amplified the “sounds of raw natural foods, such as potato and celeriac, alongside processed foods such as refined sugar, cheese and reformed meat” with the help of turntables and a speaker system.

Via his Twitter account, Herbert showed off photos of a record made from brown sugar and another made from a tortilla that he proclaimed was “playable on normal hifi [but] unlikely to be delicious.” According to Pitchfork, all in all there were records made of everything from cheese to ham to eggplant to onions, and afterwards, the food-based audio recordings were fed to the audience.

Unfortunately, not many videos capturing the actual performance have surfaced and what is available, like this extremely short video on Facebook, aren’t particularly enthralling. I guess there’s a reason Led Zeppelin consisted of guitar, bass, drums and vocals instead of butternut squash, sweet potato, celeriac and tortilla.

Maybe Herbert should talk to this dude who was able to make a tortilla record that plays the Mexican Hat Dance. It’s not as high-minded, but it scored him nearly a million views on YouTube.

